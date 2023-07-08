World Cup fans show dedication with early hours watch party

The Harrisburg chapter of the American Outlaws head to Mr. G's in Harrisburg, which opened at 4:45 AM on game day.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A busy parking lot outside of Mr. G's at night is a common sight on 6th Street in Harrisburg. But Sunday wasn't a normal night.

In fact, it wasn't technically night. It's actually 4:45 in the morning. The lights are on and the door is open.

"Bad news came through that it was going to be a 5 AM game and everybody's heart dropped. A lot of requests came through, 'Is there any way that Mr. G's might be open for the game,'" recalled Georgio Giannaris, the owner of Mr. G's. "I debated it for a few days. But with more phone calls and requests, I said, 'You know what, life is too short. It's never too early to watch the USA, especially for a big game like this one, so let's do it.'"

As the home bar of the American Outlaws, Mr. G's knows that the party has to be ready to kick off when the game does.

"I found out last night at like 11. I was planning on watching it," said fan Abby Jones. "Last night, my Dad texted me and told me that he would pick me up and we would go."

For 26 years, the doors haven't opened until 11 AM on Sundays in Harrisburg, not even for an Eagles game. But a World Cup elimination round game in Australia was new territory.

"Actually for an event, this is the first time ever and obviously we made the right choice," said Giannaris looking around a full main room in his bar.

"Just all being able to watch soccer brings us together in the moment," added Jones.

Wings and burgers were replaced with donuts and macaroons. Another change to the menu is that a round of drinks came from the coffee pot.

As the Pennsylvania sunrise could be seen through the windows, the sunset on the U.S. women's national team's time at the World Cup. But that won't take away from the lasting impressions made over a breakfast that no one will forget anytime soon.