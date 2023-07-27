Central Pa.-based surgeon travels around the world as ambassador for the Spirit of Football program

Dr. Karli Richards collects signatures on a special ball to spread message about positive climate action and gender equality for women in sports .

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Dr. Karli Richards is a podiatric surgeon based in Carlisle and Chambersburg, but in her spare time, she's a USA ambassador for the Spirit of Football program.

For the past year, Dr. Richards and her family have collected signatures on a special ball to spread the message of positive climate action and gender equality for women in sports.

"This is an organization based in Germany," Dr. Richards explained. "They take a ball and pass it around the world, a year before the World Cup. We try to get it to as many countries, continents if you will, as possible."

The slogan for Spirit of Football is "One Ball, One World." Celebrities, kids, politicians, all are welcome to sign the ball. Before anyone inks their name on it, they pledge to do something positive for climate action or gender equality for women in sports. The most important part of the mission is to unify people across the globe.

"We take the ball to schools, we work with kids on inclusion, fair play, on the importance of respecting others and allowing everyone to play the game because football (soccer) is the world's game," Dr. Richards said. "It's that one sport that the world knows that brings people together."

Dr. Richards possesses the USA ball, which has over 5,000 signatures. There is another ball currently at the World Cup in New Zealand with over 9,000 signatures. Spirit of Football was formed in 2002 and previously was conducted for the men's World Cup only. This is the first time for the women's World Cup.

Dr. Richards went to college at Notre Dame with the founder of the program, Andrew Aris. That's how she became involved as an ambassador.