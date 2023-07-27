Nerves turn into euphoria as the USWNT comes back for a dramatic draw against Netherlands

Fans packed Tellus 360 to see a 1-1 draw.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, Pa. — Inside Tellus360 in Lancaster, the energy and excitement are palpable when the American Outlaws of Lancaster show up in force.

They did just that as the USWNT faced off against rival Netherlands on Wednesday night.

"It's a great time to know that there are chapters all over the world, not just [in] the U.S.," said David Gable, American Outlaws chapter president. "We have a chapter in Hawaii, we have a chapter in England, like they're doing this everywhere all over the world. They having watch parties."

Melina Godshall of Lancaster—all clad in her USA gear—wouldn't miss a big game like this.

"The crowd, we have, I mean, you can hear it when the girls start their runs," she said. "I mean, it's the atmosphere and the camaraderie [that] makes it everything. I mean, it's a team sport. It's a team event, here cheering so it's just really the AO of Lancaster does such a great job organizing."

In the first half, the nerves showed on their faces as the Dutch took a 1-0 lead into the break.

In the second, after a long delay before a corner, one could sense the tension in the air.

On the kick, the air got sucked out of Tellus before erupting in a euphoric celebration as Captain Lindsay Horan headed home the equalizer.

As pandemonium erupted, the excitement boiled over when the USA's Alex Morgan's chance was waved off.

This one was a nail-biter to the end, and the 1-1 draw against Netherlands has the Outlaws looking towards the future.

"I mean, we'll take the draw," said Godshall. "We're still, I mean, it's a new team. We're getting our feet under us. We'll take it. We played well, second half. I mean, there's always a couple of stars coming in. So we're cheering them on; they'll be great next game.”