Lancaster Inferno prepare for United Women's Soccer National Championship Semifinals

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Inferno boasts one of the most talented women's pro soccer teams in the county. With the Women's World Cup at the forefront, so too are the Inferno, who are traveling to California looking to claim a UWS championship.

The Inferno are coming off an Eastern Conference championship, defeating FC Buffalo 4-2. The players are excited about the opportunity in California.

"We have really found the back of the net going into the playoffs and now is the best time for it," said Inferno center midfielder Maddie Mohr. "It is really exciting, we are taking it game by game. We just have to stay mentally sharp."

This is the Inferno's third national semifinal appearance. Many players have been with the squad for the previous two. The team, filled with collegiate and former professional stars, feel they are hitting their stride.

"The whole season has been building towards this," said Inferno center-back Liz Wenger. "The balance between keeping it light and being locked in has been great."

While the Inferno represent the area, this is also a chance to put the women's game on the map. The team is currently Pennsylvania’s only all-girls travel soccer club that provides a player pathway from youth to pro-am.

"There are limited opportunities for women and we are part of advancing the game and we are ready to show it in California," said Inferno head coach Stephanie Cleaves. "This is a great step for our club for the youth players and girls, in general, to see that they can do whatever they put their mind to."