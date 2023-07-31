Lancaster American Outlaw couple cheer on Team USA at the World Cup

Dana & Roberta Billig use sports to travel to places that they have yet to see.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The FIFA Women's World Cup is one of the largest sporting events on the planet and the U.S. Women's Soccter Team (USWNT) has one of the most rabid fan bases. Andrew Kalista caught up with one fan who made the long journey from Lancaster County to support the Red, White, and Blue.

“[We] certainly miss the folks back home but we try to bring the noise on the road with our friends and family here," said Dana Billig who is chapters secretary with the Lancaster American Outlaws.

Dana and his wife Roberta have been living it up the last two World Cups, traveling to France and now New Zealand to cheer on Team USA for a unique and exciting adventure.

"It’s always a fun experience traveling and seeing the difference cultures, getting to do some touring around and see places that otherwise might not have traveled,” Billig told FOX43 over Zoom from his hotel in New Zealand.

While they may be thousands of miles away from home, these American Outlaws always feel at home and bring the energy from the Lancaster group.

To Dana, these trips have become like family. “It's like a family reunion atmosphere coming together seeing people that we have seen at other games," he said.

In New Zealand, for the group stage, Billig took in the match against rival Netherlands and witnessed that second-half rebound.

“The Horan, header was fabulous, epic, coming in from the other side of the stadium," he gushed.

The goal of the trip is to, of course, have fun for the Billig's, but also a little business for the team and the Outlaws …