Staff in the COVID-19 units at the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center are preparing to accept a generous food donation from soccer star Christian Pulisic and Chipotle Mexican Grill. This evening – and on each of the next three Saturdays – they plan to provide 110 burritos as a way to thank staff for what Pulisic calls their “strength and bravery.” Pulisic, a Hershey native, plays for London-based Chelsea Football Club. Thank you for thinking of our hardworking staff! #HeroesLookLikeTHIS