Snowboard paralympic medalist Amy Purdy on her approach to overcoming challenges

Amy Purdy has earned her mark in history as the only double-leg amputee competitive snowboarder and has reached the pinnacle in adaptive snowboarding.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — March is Women's History Month, and what better way to mark it than to hear from women of all avenues about their accomplishments?

Amy Purdy has earned her mark in history as the only double-leg amputee competitive snowboarder and has reached the pinnacle in adaptive snowboarding. She is also a silver and bronze medalist, three-time World Cup para-snowboard champion, and most recently, served as a correspondent for the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Games, according to a press release.

Before all that, however, Purdy's path was born in adversity. At the age of 19, her life changed forever when she was hospitalized with flu-like symptoms, discovered she was in a state of septic shock, and was given a less than 2% chance of survival, also according to a press release.

As a result, both of her legs were amputated below her knees, and her kidneys failed. She would later learn she was suffering from a rare disease called meningococcal meningitis, which causes the membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord to become inflamed, according to the CDC.

Despite all this, today, Purdy is teaming up with NextGen Healthcare, a leading health tech company that is connecting patients and providers more seamlessly through its platform with a vision to improve healthcare outcomes for all.

Purdy joined FOX43 on March 15 to discuss being a disabled woman in professional sports, mental health, and more.