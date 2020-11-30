Sights and Sounds of a Steel-High Championship Celebration

STEELTON, Pa. — Steel-High's football team went from the trophy presentation to a parade in Steelton, faster than a Mehki Flowers touchdown reception.
Maybe it wasn't that fast, but the Steamroller faithful were ready with championship shirts and banners to welcome the team home after Friday afternoon's 1A state championship game, where Steel-High beat Jeannette, 32-20.
In the video above, you can find a sample of what it was like to be there when the state champs drove through the streets of Steelton, as well as their arrival back at the stadium.