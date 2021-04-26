Short spring season yields big results for Lebanon Valley College

The two-game spring season also allowed one last opportunity for five of their seniors.

ANNVILLE, Pa. — After over a year without it, college football games returned to the mid-state as Lebanon Valley College puts a bow on a short spring season, that has long term payoff, and timeless memories made.

"Thank you for coming out this afternoon. We'll see you this fall," fans heard from the speakers as they left Arnold Field.

"It's been a while since we start out 2-0, so I think they're ready to go," said Manheim Central grad and Lebanon Valley College senior quarterback Kody Kegarise.

"Last week they had to step up and make a big play and this week we put the hammer down, which was awesome," added Dutchmen head coach Joe Buehler.

A 51-14 win over Albright College brings a smile to the face of any Dutchmen player, coach, or fan.

"The lineman were hitting blocks everywhere. I had a lot of time back there. I don't think I ever had pressure," recalled Kegarise.

After a canceled fall season, LVC started working to see what they could do to make some kind of football happen in the spring months.

"We created a pod between the three most local schools in our league, which were ourselves, Alvernia, and Albright and created a schedule. Our kids really dedicated themselves and did the right things. They wore their masks, they didn't go anywhere, and stayed in their rooms," said Buehler.

The end results was a two game schedule. Some football is better than none, especially for the five seniors whose final football game kicked off on Sunday.

"It was great, especially against Albright as the last big hurrah," said Kegarise with a smile. "But to be able to come out one more time, it was fun, just great."

"We lift at six in the morning. We lift on Saturdays at 6:30 in the morning and those guys did all that, not knowing if it would be for not," said Buehler.

As for the returning players, they've got plenty of momentum to build off of in the fall.

"We have a number of freshmen who played on both sides of the ball and our special teams here in the spring. They're going to come in next year with four years of eligibility left and have a chance to compete right away," added Buehler.