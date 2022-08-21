Shippensburg University football team holds annual media day

The young Raiders are expected to compete for a PSAC title again this season

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — The Shippensburg Raiders held their annual media day session. Players were greeted by family, friend, and fans to sign autographs and connect with those who will be cheering them on this season. The Raiders finished last year 9-2 and this year have a brand new look with lots of seniors moving on. The good news is the team brought in multiple transfers along with players coming back from injury that are expected to step up this year. York native Khalid Dorsey is one of them, the Raiders deploy him all over the field and he's excited to show he's healthy.

'Last year I was coming off an injury but coach Mark (Maciejewski) kept believing in me,' said Dorsey 'I'm just ready to show what I can do and we have a lot of dogs and I think people are sleeping on us this year.'

The Raiders have a four way battle for the Quarterback position in training camp, but coach Maciejewski says media day is always fun to show gratitude.

'We are proud of what we do here and proud of our football family, said Maciejewski 'This is what today is all about connection with everyone and we have had a great camp as well,'