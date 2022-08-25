Ship baseball coach meets and greets with team before game

Shippensburg's head coach Matt Jones met with Hollidaysburg before their second meeting with the Southwest Region team from Texas.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Even though Hollidaysburg's run at a Little League World Series title has ended, it's an experience they won't soon forget and can always take the two-hour trip back to tell stories for years to come.

Before the game they were honored by a special guest stopping by.



Shippensburg University baseball head coach Matt Jones paid the team a visit. The Mid-Atlantic coach Jim McGough is a Ship grad and a former baseball player for the Raiders.



Coach Jones is there to show them support and give them a little pep-talk before their second game against the Southwest Region, a team from Texas.

"He's always been supportive of the program. We have little guys. My son has played against the Flood City team that a lot of the boys are on. It's just awesome to come up and show some Ship love up here and he wouldn't me to give some motivation to the boys," Jones