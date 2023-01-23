Shippensburg basketball player breaks three records in one game

In a spectacular performance at Millersville, Jones' first broken record of the night was basically a guarantee for the Cedar Crest grad. The others? Not so much.

Example video title will go here for this video

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Records are made to be broken and on Monday night, Shippensburg's Ariel Jones broke three.

In a spectacular performance at Millersville, Jones' first broken record of the night was basically a guarantee for the Cedar Crest grad.

She entered the game only needing four points to surpass former Shippensburg star Lauren Beckley as the PSAC's all-time women's basketball scoring leader.

Jones knocked down a three-pointer in the first quarter to pass the old mark of 2,407 points.

She's #1 on the women's all-time @PSACsports basketball scoring list! @ShipURaiders @shipwbb Ariel Jones breaks the record with a bucket in the lane and then a 3-pointer to put her past Lauren Beckley and over 2,406 points!! @FOX43Sports @fox43 #PSACHistory #WBB pic.twitter.com/gXsbKJEq1H — Todd Sadowski (@ToddFox43) January 23, 2023

The second record was likely, but not a certainty for Jones against the Marauders.

She was only five free-throws made behind in the pursuit of the Division II record of 763, held by West Texas A&M's Emily Brister.

Jones is almost automatic at the free-throw line and she moved past Brister in the second half with a pair of free throws. She would go on to finish the game against the Marauders with a perfect 14 of 14 from the charity stripe.

The third record of the night is the surprise and what makes this particular game so special.

Jones is no stranger to big scoring nights, she was tied for the women's single-game PSAC scoring record of 48 points.