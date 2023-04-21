Shippensburg's Marsteller continues record run

The Raider home run hitter is rewriting the school's and conference's record books.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Back-to-back Ron Lenz Player of the Year honors, back-to-back PSAC Eastern Division Athlete of the Year awards, a PSAC record 37-game hit streak, and school records for career home runs and career RBI are just a small part of Hannah Marsteller's resume while playing softball at Shippensburg University.

But, it almost didn't happen.

"Shippensburg University wasn't actually ever my plan. I originally wanted to go to Christopher Newport," recalled Marsteller.

"It just so happened that the day she was playing in Mechanicsburg, our assistant coach was scheduled to go kayaking in the Susquehanna," said Shippensburg Softball Head Coach Alison Van Scyoc. "So I called Dina, and I said, 'Hey, I need you to go watch this player on your way up to kayaking, please!' She stops, watches Mars play, and calls immediately afterward and said, 'She's a good player. Now it's your job to get her to camp and to get her here.'"

It was at that camp when the future Shippensburg University great fell in love with the program and the campus.

The player currently tied for 16th on the all-time NCAA Division II record book with 60 home runs, wasn't known as a long ball hitter just a few years ago.

"I wasn't a huge home run hitter in high school. I've definitely always hit the ball hard but I definitely started being like that when I came to college and consistently started lifting," said Marsteller.

"It was her that initiated, 'I want to have a really great career. How can I get better,'" added Van Scyoc.

Tonight on @fox43, @ShipSoftball's Hannah Marsteller uses her bat to rewrite @ShipURaiders & @PSACsports record books, but her leadership is also leaving a lasting legacy. @FOX43Sports pic.twitter.com/xsfFPhFRrH — Alex Cawley (@Cawley_TV) April 21, 2023

As big an impact as her bat makes, it's her leadership that will have a lasting legacy for years to come in Shippensburg.

"Every aspect of being a student-athlete you must work hard and I feel like I've tried to set the best example for that. But I also have been someone that my teammates can come to for emotional support," said Marsteller.

"Every single day, you see Mars hitting 45 minutes before practice starts. It makes you think, 'Huh, if I want to be as good as she has been, I should probably follow her formula, at least to some degree," added Van Scyoc.