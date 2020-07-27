Fast Lane: Shark Racing made a trip back home after a long stretch on the road (Part 1)

After a nearly three month stretch of racing on the road. The World of Outlaws make a PA swing that brought home Logan Schuchart and Jacob Allen.

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. — For the first time in the 2020 racing season, the World of Outlaws made a pitstop in Central Pa. The stop brought two local outlaw drivers, Logan Schuchart and Jacob Allen of Shark Racing, home after a long stretch on the road.

“Started out on these tracks. This is where I got my start. We’re fortunate enough to be on the road and race with the best of the best. So, it’s always great to come back home and it’s always tough to come back home. These guys are always very, very good. They’re some of the toughest competition, local competition we have in the country," said Schuchart.

Sharking Racing has been on the road since the begining of May, after losing two months of their season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pa Posse getting a chance to race against the Outlaws for the first time this season, on their home dirt.

“To me, I’m an outlaw at heart,' said Allen. 'I love being an outlaw. I love the guys I get to race against. I love the competition that the Pennsylvania Posse brings and the fans that it brings."

Many local companies support the drivers and teams. Drydene out of Jonestown, Pa, is represented on the Outlaw circuit by being Shark Racing's main sponsor among title they hold with the Outlaws. Thursday night at Lincoln Speedway, Drydene was also the main sponsor of the Gettysburg Clash.

“Lincoln is a great track. It’s been around forever. The folks are wonderful here. They treat us well and we’re just really happy we can actually do a title sponsorship, here at the track," said Dave Klinger of Drydene.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact their season, the Outlaws plan to be back in September.