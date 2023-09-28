Senior volleyball players in Lancaster have sights set on Huntsman Senior Games | Spotlight

The group originally started in 1974, playing in a Lancaster Elementary School and was comprised of all men.

LANCASTER, Pa. — There’s a group in Lancaster that meets once a week to play volleyball. They have a very unique story, with players ranging from their 70s to a player in her teens.

They do it for the fun of the game and, for some, a love for the sport that started nearly 50 years ago. The weekly meetups help keep them in shape for tournaments, like the World Senior Games in October.

“It’s really fun for me because they’re all super kind and I definitely get to learn a lot from them because they have way more experience than me," said Bailey Helm of Manheim Township.

The group originally started in 1974, playing in a Lancaster Elementary School and was comprised of all men. Although its members have changed over the years, that’s when they started to recruit younger players and women to play.

“I love volleyball, first of all, and the level of play here is really nice and competitive, and the people here are all so very awesome to make friends with. So, why not?" laughed Lexie Byers of Elkton, Maryland.

Byers travels an hour with her boyfriend to play.

“I don’t know how many people say they like tennis and other things. This is something that when you start at her [Bailey's] age, you can play until she’s my age," Dan Keiper of Coatesville.

Even though it’s all for fun, it’s a great way for the players to keep up on their skills. Especially, if you’ve been playing nearly five decades.

When Lancaster’s John Walt’s college track career came to a close at Millersville University, he quickly found another sport to love.

“I saw some guys playing volleyball in the gym. I walked by and said, that looks like fun. I think I’m going to join and here I am, 49 years later," said Walt.

You heard that right, John starts his 49th season playing volleyball.

“It’s a lot more difficult. You’re brain says go, go, go and your body says no, no, no," Walt laughed. "I just love it. Obviously, for 49 years. I can’t stop yet. I'm getting close to the end though. I’m running out of age groups, is what’s happening.”

John and a few of the older players don’t just play on Wednesday nights, they travel to tournaments.

“It’s another level of challenging old folks, to see, how well you stack up against other old folks. You know, you want to see if I still got it," Keiper laughed and shook his head no, "And it’s fun that way."

Their next tournament attracts thousands to Utah for the Huntsman World Senior Games. It isn’t just for volleyball. There are over 30 different sports a senior could compete in.

“At that level, sometimes it is hard to find an old guy. So, what they’ll do, they’ll say, 'Hey, are you playing?' No, my team, we have two injuries and they’ll pick you up. So, you’ll play a lot of the teams you’ve played out there," said Keiper.

“That’s actually a lot of the fun in it. You run into people you played with 15, 20 years ago. The team I’m playing with in Utah, a guy [on that team] called me played against [me] in the early 80s," said Walt.

And the seniors even get a chance to play against former Olympians. Although they aren’t getting any younger and it might be a little harder, it’s a sport you never forget how to play.

“It’s just like riding a bike. You’re so used to it. You’re mostly on instinct. You know what you’re doing. Just sometimes you can’t do it, because you’re old," Walt laughed.

There’s also a funny story within the group, Walt and Keiper ran against each other in high school and never knew it until a few years ago.