Senior Snapshots - May 25

Our spring seniors for this segment are Red Lion's Samuel Koons and Dallastown's James Kelly

Spring athletes in the Class of 2020 never had a chance to play their seasons. We feature a couple of the Seniors that won't have a chance to come back for one more year.  Red Lion's Samuel Koons missed out on his final season of baseball but was a four-year letterman in cross country.  He will attend Towson University beginning in the Fall to major in Sports Management with a minor in Business.   Dallastown's James Kelly will continue his lacrosse career in college for Methodist University in Fayatteville, North Carolina.  