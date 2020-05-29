Senior Snapshots - May 25

Spring athletes in the Class of 2020 never had a chance to play their seasons. We feature a couple of the Seniors that won't have a chance to come back for one more year. Red Lion's Samuel Koons missed out on his final season of baseball but was a four-year letterman in cross country. He will attend Towson University beginning in the Fall to major in Sports Management with a minor in Business. Dallastown's James Kelly will continue his lacrosse career in college for Methodist University in Fayatteville, North Carolina.