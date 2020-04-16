Senior Snapshots - April 15

YORK, Pa. — The 2020 athletic season is gone for prep athletes. Now we try to honor the senior athletes that lost out on their final moments on their track, field, court or diamond.
Neil Waldhausen of Annville-Cleona Track and Field will be attending Rhode Island University and compete in Pole Vault.
New Oxford`s Brevin Neveker, a two-time Big 26 selection will play at the next level Frederick Community College.
Carlisle teammates Kellan Ruf joins "Goose Nation" at Washington College, and Kyle Denlinger signs on the Line with Penn State Mont Alto.
Owen Hacker, also from Carlisle he will be attending University of Lynchburg for lacrosse
And Abby Carlisle a senior attacker from Central York Lacrosse.