Columbia Senior Kerry Glover scores 1,000th point

Crimson Tide guard scores 15 points against Susquehanna Township to reach the milestone

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Columbia Crimson Tide Senior guard Kerry Glover has scored a lot of points over his career and on Monday Night, he goes over the 1,000 point mark.

Around the middle of the second quarter the senior drove down the lane and finished a tough layup over a Susquehanna Township defender to reach the magical milestone.

He started the night at 987 points needing 13 to hit 1,000. He finished the game with a team high 15. The Crimson Tide also went on to get the win 64-53 and improve their season record to 9-0. Glover says it's a moment he will never forget.

"It's very important this is one of the moments that you always dream of as a high school player." said Glover "I appreciate and I thank everybody for believing in me and I'm ready to hopefully bring this team a championship."