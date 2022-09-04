Senators staff gears up for home opener

After starting the season in Altoona, the Senators return to FNB Field on Tuesday for the home opener.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — There's still plenty to do at FNB Field.

"Filling the store back up with new stuff for the season, I have email marketing checklists to go through, making sure all of our graphics are ready. Are tickets being talked about? Is our staffing ready to go for opening day? Do we have people where need them to be? I can't even tell you where my checklist is, it's kind of ever-changing," said Assistant General Manager Ashley Grotte.

Fans might think that it's the calm before the storm that is the Harrisburg Senators season when in actuality behind the scenes, the storm is already here. By that, we mean a figurative storm, but even if it's an actual storm, the staff at FNB Field is ready for that, too.

"Yeah, we started looking at the weather last week. We've been talking about it today," said Head Groundskeeper Brandon Forsburg. "We have workouts this week. We've got a brand new tarp, so that could be making its first appearance."

Once the 2021 season wraps, the players might go their separate ways, but the Harrisburg Senators front office gets right to work planning for next season.

No job is too small. Just ask Randy Whitaker, the Vice President and GM, and Todd Matthews, the Senior Corporate Sales Executive, who have different titles around this time of year, the banner brothers.

"Whether it's hanging banners in the ballpark, moving picnic tables, we put a new tarp on the roll today, all of us are helping in the ticket sales department, answering the phones," added Grotte. "Really whatever it is and that's how we've always been."

Now, there were some that were able to get a head start on preparation since Central Penn baseball has started calling FNB Field home this year.

"This year was a little different with Central Penn. We started almost a month sooner than normal, so things we really ramping up a month ago," said Forsburg. "Luckily here, knock on wood, the college season helped us get ready."

Item-by-item, task-by-task, the staff inches closer to welcoming the crowds back to City Island.

"The signs going up in the ballpark make it feel more like it's our ballpark, as opposed to just a stripped-down version of it. When they start to fill the coolers at the beer stands and you start to see the flowers being planted, those things just make it feel more like home. So every day it becomes a little bit more like our ballpark," said Grotte.

As the Senators players will get to work out any early season kinks in Altoona to start the year, it gives the staff at FNB Field the same opportunity for a few extra days, before the home opener on Tuesday, April 12th.