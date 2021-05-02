Selfless hoops has Northern on top

The Polar Bears improved to 9-0 with their win over Shippensburg.

In a year when consistency seems hard to come by in anything, the Northern York boys basketball team has been consistently good all season.

"We just had to keep pushing the ball up the floor and get them tired early and that was it from there. We just kept pushing on them," said senior Nate McGill after beating Shippensburg on Wednesday night, 68-61. It was the Polar Bears' second win over the Greyhounds this season.

"We played two and half quarters of great basketball. We got a little tired down the stretch, some mental errors here and there, but at the end of the day we said, 'We're not in a beauty pageant.' A win is a win so we'll take it," said Northern coach Kyle McGill.

The Polar Bears improved to 9-0 on the season and sit at the top of the 5A power rankings in the district. They attribute that success to their selfless play on offense and a proven defensive effort.

"We had the dig down a little bit and understand what we do here at Northern, which is that we play great defense," said Coach McGill. "That's been one of our calling cards this season, our ability to get stops."

"We just share the ball and it doesn't matter who scores the points," added Nate. "As long as we're winning and we get everybody involved, we're going to be the best team on the floor every time."