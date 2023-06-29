Second version of Hershey Bears 2023 AHL Champions bobblehead unveiled

The first version featured Coco the Bear in a white jersey, while the second version features the Hershey Bears' brown jerseys.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has released a second limited edition bobblehead commemorating the Hershey Bears' 2023 Calder Cup Finals victory.

The bobblehead features the Bears' mascot, Coco, holding a replica of the Calder Cup. The first version featured Coco in a white jersey, while the second version features the Hershey Bears' brown jerseys.

There are only 2,023 individually numbered bobbleheads available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's online store.

They are expected to ship in October and are $35 each plus $8 shipping.