Season opener could play big role in Penn St., Purdue plans

Penn State thinks it can unseat Ohio State and Michigan as the top team in the Big Ten East. Purdue believes it can win the wide open Big Ten West.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Penn State (0-0) at Purdue (0-0), 8 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Penn State by 3½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Penn State leads 15-3-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

After losing their first five games in 2020 and six of their last eight in 2021, the Nittany Lions need to win more consistently this season. An opening-night victory on the road against a Big Ten West contender could help Penn State challenge East favorites Ohio State and Michigan. Purdue coach Jeff Brohm is trying to build off last year's surprising improvement and another prime-time win over a big-name opponent would send quite a message in the wide-open West.

KEY MATCHUP

Penn State offensive line vs. Purdue defensive line. When the Nittany Lions struggled last season, it was largely because of a rushing game that generated 3.2 yards per carry. Leading rusher Keyvone Lee returns but the Nittany Lions have three new starters in front of him. Purdue has perhaps its deepest defensive line rotations in recent years but must replace playmaker George Karlaftis, a first-round draft pick for the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Penn State: QB Sean Clifford. The 24-year-old begins his sixth college season — fourth as the starter — still chasing a Big Ten title. His offseason advocacy to give college athletes more benefits and starting a new company raised his profile. But Clifford routinely said he focused mostly on football. The opener will provide a glimpse of whether he can outperform last season, his statistical best.

Purdue: WRs Broc Thompson and TJ Sheffield. Losing David Bell to the NFL and Milton Wright because of academics thinned the receiving corps. The Boilermakers now need their most experienced players to provide sixth-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell with consistent options.

FACTS & FIGURES