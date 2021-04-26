Former Penn State, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee retires from NFL

Sean Lee announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday. The linebacker starred at Penn State for three seasons before being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys.

A former Penn State star is hanging up his cleats after 11 NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

Lee, 34, starred at Penn State University for three seasons.

Bursting onto the scene as a sophomore in 2006, Lee totaled 89 tackles and 5.5 sacks in his first NCAA season.

He topped that performance as a junior, compiling 138 tackles and 3.5 sacks with 10.5 tackles for a loss.

In April 2008, Lee tore his ACL and was forced to take a medical redshirt for that season.

He returned in 2009 as a senior to total 86 tackles and 2 sacks, leading to the Dallas Cowboys to select him in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Since then, Lee solidified himself as a force in the middle of the team's defense, totaling 802 tackles, 14 interceptions, and 4 sacks.

However, he continued to struggle with injuries throughout his career, only appearing in all 16 regular season games in one year for the Cowboys, and missing the entire 2014 season with another torn ACL.

Despite that, Lee was named to two Pro Bowls and was also named an All-Pro in 2016.

The Cowboys prepared for the loss of Lee over the past five seasons, by selecting Jaylon Smith in the 2016 NFL Draft, and taking Leighton Vander Esch just two years later.

In his final season, Lee appeared in only 9 games and totaled 20 tackles.