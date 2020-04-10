Washington falls 31-17 to neighboring Baltimore Ravens

WFT previously beat the Ravens in their last two meetings in 2016 and 2012.

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — In only their seventh matchup in history, the Washington Football Team was defeated 31-17 by the Baltimore Ravens, their neighbors to the north. Previously, the record between the two teams with stadiums in Maryland was tied 3-3, with Washington scoring a W in the last two meetings in 2016 and 2012.

Lamar Jackson ran for a 50-yard touchdown and threw for two scores in a bounce-back performance by the reigning NFL MVP and the Baltimore Ravens, who took control early against Washington (1-3).

Coming off a humbling loss to Kansas City on Monday night, the Ravens (3-1) built a 21-10 halftime lead before opening the third quarter with a drive that ended with Mark Andrews' second touchdown catch.

That was enough to hand Washington (1-3) its third straight defeat.

The game was tough to watch for Washington coach Ron Rivera, and not just because of the score. Weakened by treatment he received during the week for lymph node cancer, Rivera occasionally took a break by sitting on the bench.

Washington's first-year coach wore a shirt that read: "RIVERA STRONG."

After throwing three interceptions last week, Washington's Dwayne Haskins Jr. went 32 for 45 for a career-high 314 yards. He was sacked three times, twice by Matthew Judon.

Jackson's numbers weren't as big, but he managed the Baltimore offense as required while completing 14 of 21 passes for 193 yards.

INJURIES

Ravens: LT Ronnie Stanley was inactive with a shoulder injury. Orlando Brown moved from RT to LT and D. J. Fluker played RT. ... DT Derek Wolfe (elbow) was inactive.