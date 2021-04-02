Schools hold National Signing Day ceremonies

Cocalico, Bishop McDevitt and Carlisle find ways to make the day special for student athletes

CARLISLE, Pa. — Schools from all across the area holding "Signing Day" ceremonies on Wednesday. Athletes ready to make their college choice "official" on the traditional National Letter of Intent day.

This year the day caps off one of the more bizarre recruiting cycles we have ever seen.

Out at one crusader way, 14 Bishop McDevitt crusaders are on their way to compete at the next level. When you are where you want to be the choice is easy according to swimmer Patrick Hemingway.

"Villanova has top tier academics. They also have a fantastic swimming program, and also the overall atmosphere of the team. Once I visited campus, I knew right away that's where i wanted to go."

Athletic Director Tommy Mealy has gotten used to his role as conductor of these proceedings. He gets to see these kids work hard every day not knowing what will happen at any given moment.

"Everything is day-to-day and week-to-week, so I just want to thank you all again."



For many student athletes and coaches, it caps a recruiting cycle unlike any they have ever seen before, and the crusaders know that a chance at playing in college was even tougher to earn this season.



"There typically are a lot more signees, but because of the pandemic, a lot of kids weren't given this opportunity, so it means a lot to be here today," said Teja Colbert who will play basketball at Shippensburg.

And with that being said, signing along side teammates and friends who have been through it all together, means that much more this year for guys like football player and Washington & Jefferson signee, Julian Bankos.



"These are my guys that I grew up with in the hallways all four years here. I didn't know them before this, but just being these short four years, I felt like I know them for a lifetime so these are truly my family that's up there with me.

Congratulations to Megan Geister on signing to play Women’s Lacrosse at Shenandoah University! pic.twitter.com/GNhm22Ochl — CVSD Athletics (@CVSDeagles) February 3, 2021

Over at Cocalico parents and close family members were on hand for their signing celebration. The Eagles with 16 student-athletes that will take their skills to the next level. Sporting their future colors one by one they were called to the stage for photographs and to be presented with a banner. The parents were happy to be there to celebrate and the kids were grateful for the event and that family had the chance to be present.

"I do enjoy having my family be able to see this important moment in my life and I am glad they were allowed to come," said Robert Gehman as he sported a Pace University hat where he will compete in swimming.

Hannah Custer is a multi-sport standout for the Eagles who is off to the University of Richmond to compete in the Atlantic 10 Conference in lacrosse.

She is happy that this event was even possible, not just for her but her teammates and fellow competitors.

"This year has been crazy and I know some schools probably are not doing it so it is good that other athletes get to be recognized and show off their dedication and commitment to sports."

For the Carlisle Thundering Herd the day featured 13 students ready to make their choice “official”. Yes the Herd may be used to being a pack but not today plenty of pasture between each athlete as each student had their own table.

" I think it's a situation where we're been through a lot of challenges in the past year,” said Carlisle Athletic Director George Null.

“Whether we were having a season. Not having a season. Are we going to get cut short? Are we going to have to sit this week. I think this is the kind of the culminating activity that we talk about in the classroom about, when you finally get to that point of hard work pays off. Today was that for them."

The athletes put in the hard work and nine sports from the green and white will compete at the collegiate level. One of those is Sean Smith who will wrestle for Kutztown.



"It's exciting. I'm excited for next year. Just have to finish this year strong and get ready in the off season and get ready to go to the next level."