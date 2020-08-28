Saucon Valley Country Club expects excitement for 2022 U.S. Senior Open

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. — The 2022 U.S. Senior Open is being held at famed Saucon Valley Country Club in Lehigh County. Saucon Valley will become the first course in the nation to host a Senior Open for the third time. And while the course is located near Bethlehem, organizers believe that this is a huge event for the eastern part of Pennsylvania.
In addition to the local standout Jim Furyk of Manheim Township, star power from players like Phil Mickelson should draw big crowds and deliver exciting golf. Both players won in their PGA Champions Tour debuts.
FOX43 recently attended the U.S. Senior Open Media Day at Saucon Valley. The report from media day is included with this story.