Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley tears ACL

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Former Penn State running back and current New York Giant, Saquon Barkley, suffered a torn ACL in the team's loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Barkley, 23, was the Giants first round pick in 2018 out of Happy Valley, and posted back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards to begin his career.

Now, Barkley's third season will end after 19 carries and just 34 yards.

Saquon Barkley underwent an MRI of his right knee that confirmed a torn ACL. Barkley will undergo surgery to repair the injury in the near future.



It is unknown if the Giants expect Barkley to be ready for training camp in 2021.