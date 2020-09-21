Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley tears ACL

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Former Penn State running back and current New York Giant, Saquon Barkley, suffered a torn ACL in the team's loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
Barkley, 23, was the Giants first round pick in 2018 out of Happy Valley, and posted back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards to begin his career.
Now, Barkley's third season will end after 19 carries and just 34 yards.
It is unknown if the Giants expect Barkley to be ready for training camp in 2021.
Barkley will be entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract with Giants, unless the team opts to exercise its fifth year option, keeping Barkley in New York through 2022.