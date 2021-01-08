Sage Karam | Sunday Sitdown

YORK, Pa. — Did you ever have a dream of racing on the highest circuits? Pa native Sage Karam (Nazareth) worked his way through the ranks, made his professional debut in 2014 at the Indy 500. Now, Karam has a different plan, recently announcing he will be back, racing at Indy, this time in a NASCAR Xfinity car. Karam will driver the No. 31 for Jordan Anderson Racing. This will be his first time racing a stockcar. Click on the link above for FOX43's Lyndsay Barna's full interview with Karam.