The Cedar Crest grad learned to kick in his junior year of high school and is now Eastern Michigan's all-time leading scorer, as the Eagles get set for bowl season.

YPSILANTI, Mich. — It wasn't that long ago that Chad Ryland was kicking for Cedar Crest under the Friday night lights in Lebanon. Now, Ryland is rewriting the record books in Ypsilanti, Michigan, as he's now Eastern Michigan University's all-time leading scorer.

Ryland's come a long way in a short time, as he learned to kick a football in his junior year of high school, but if he gets his way, his kicking days are far from over.