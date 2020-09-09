Ryan Shazier announces retirement from football

The former Pittsburgh Steeler suffered a devastating spinal injury in 2017, and had been holding onto hopes of returning.

PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier announced his retirement from football today.

The former star defender had been hoping to return to the field after suffering a devastating spinal injury in 2017.

The injury has since limited Shazier's mobility.

Shazier, 28, was a first round pick by the Steelers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He went on to play in 46 games for the team, starting 41 of them.

He will walk away from the NFL with 299 career tackles, 7 interceptions, 7 sacks, and 7 forced fumbles.