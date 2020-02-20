Running for Rachel 5K host fundraising drive with Hershey Bears

HERSHEY, Pa. — It was a packed house at Arrooga's in Hershey on Wednesday night as the Hershey Bears participated in the fundraising kick-off for the annual "Running for Rachel 5K." The yearly race honors former Central Dauphin High School athlete and Elizabethtown College graduate, Rachel Guss, who lost her battle with Lynch Syndrome back in November of 2011 at the age of 25. The run keeps Rachel's fighting legacy alive and also raises money to support Duodenal and Pancreatic cancer research at the National Institute of Health.