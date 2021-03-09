Rucci brothers welcomed in Badger land

Warwick High standouts are huge part of Wisconsin's future

MADISON, Wis. — When Nolan Rucci held up the "W" and committed to Wisconsin, he officially joined his brother in Madison. It's a decision their Badgers teammates like Jake Ferguson applaud.

"It's always good to get a kid that's not from Wisconsin so he can experience what Madison is really like" explained Ferguson. "I think that changes a lot of peoples' minds. He loves Madison now, he is gonna be here for awhile so it is good for sure."

Asked if Hayden wanted Nolan to come to Wisconsin, the senior tight end said it was a done deal.

"He was like, 'he wasn’t going anywhere else,' so it was a great feeling. He walked in the first day, I was like oh my God this kid is 17 years old, crazy."

Badgers senior linebacker Jack Sanborn has a similar type of memory.

"I remember meeting Nolan for the first time and I was holy, I mean Giants!"

Sanborn continued on about older brother Hayden.

"Yeah, I am excited for Hayden this year, kind of been, he is used to the program now. Taking that next step. I am excited to see what his brother brings, he certainly looks the part so we will see."

The Rucci’s are Penn State legacy recruits suiting up in Madison. Their dad Todd played for the Nittany Lions and Badgers coach Paul Chryst has plenty of Penn State connections on his staff and roster.

"To have Gary Brown on staff which is cool because he played with Todd, and then you know with Dean Engram," said Chryst. "I had a chance to work with Bobby and they all kind of played together and I feel like I know a little bit more through the Rucci’s, Bobby and Gary. But we are really excited about Nolan and Hayden certainly."