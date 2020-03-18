Royals see stellar season come to abrupt end

Reading was second in the North Division

READING, Pennsylvania — While the NHL and AHL play the waiting game to see when they'll return to the ice, the ECHL has already made their decision.

The league made the call to cancel the 2019-2020 season following the Coronavirus outbreak.

It's devastating to all teams, but especially to the Reading Royals. With a record of 37-17-5, the Royals had envisioned a long playoff run in their future, but this week they were melting the ice at Santander Arena.