Robinson's late 3-pointer lifts Wizards past Nets 110-106

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Jerome Robinson's 3-pointer with 8.4 seconds left lifted the Washington Wizards to a 110-106 win over the Brooklyn Nets to snap a three-game losing streak.
After Robinson gave Washington a 108-106 lead with his 3, Brooklyn's Spencer Dinwiddie missed a 3-point attempt and Robinson added two free throws as Washington won a game in which it squandered an 18-point lead.
After consecutive games of 53 and 55 points, Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 30 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter.
Caris LeVert led Brooklyn, which has lost three of four, with 34 points and Dinwiddie added 18.