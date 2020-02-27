x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

sports

Robinson's late 3-pointer lifts Wizards past Nets 110-106

After consecutive games of 53 and 55 points, Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 30 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter.
Credit: AP
Washington Wizards' Jerome Robinson (12) shoots over Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie (26) during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Washington. The Wizards won 110-106. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Jerome Robinson's 3-pointer with 8.4 seconds left lifted the Washington Wizards to a 110-106 win over the Brooklyn Nets to snap a three-game losing streak.

After Robinson gave Washington a 108-106 lead with his 3, Brooklyn's Spencer Dinwiddie missed a 3-point attempt and Robinson added two free throws as Washington won a game in which it squandered an 18-point lead. 

RELATED: Beal drops career-high 55, but Middleton leads Bucks past Wizards in OT

RELATED: Bulls beat Wizards despite Beal's 53

RELATED: Beal scores 30, Wizards rally in 4th, beat Knicks 114-96

After consecutive games of 53 and 55 points, Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 30 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter. 

Caris LeVert led Brooklyn, which has lost three of four, with 34 points and Dinwiddie added 18.