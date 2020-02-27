Robinson's late 3-pointer lifts Wizards past Nets 110-106

After consecutive games of 53 and 55 points, Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 30 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Jerome Robinson's 3-pointer with 8.4 seconds left lifted the Washington Wizards to a 110-106 win over the Brooklyn Nets to snap a three-game losing streak.

After Robinson gave Washington a 108-106 lead with his 3, Brooklyn's Spencer Dinwiddie missed a 3-point attempt and Robinson added two free throws as Washington won a game in which it squandered an 18-point lead.

After consecutive games of 53 and 55 points, Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 30 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter.