Rivals Hershey and Palmyra split Flyers Cup Championship

The championship game would have been one of the biggest matchups in CPIHL history.

ANNVILLE, Pa. — After four meetings during the 2019-2020 season, the series between rivals Hershey and Palmyra was split two games a piece.

The Cougars took the first two matchups and the Trojans won the last two.

There was only one way that they would get the opportunity to settle things once and for all this season; the Flyers Cup Championship.

After navigating their way through Pennsylvania teams from the Philadelphia area, the stage was set for an all-CPIHL Flyers Cup Finals between the two rivals.