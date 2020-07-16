Revs give seniors another shot to wear high school colors

The 2020 Senior Invitational wraps up on Thursday with a softball double-header.

YORK, Pa. — Over the last few months the ball barks in Pennsylvania have still been ball parks, but the sights and sounds connected with the game have been missing.

“What a lot of kids miss and what a lot of coaches miss out of this is the ability to compete. That competitive spirit is in all of us and that's what we missed out on for the past three months or so,” said Dallastown Coach Greg Kinneman.

So with the York Revolution hosting the 2020 Senior Invitational this week, baseball and softball players will get a chance to wear their high school colors one last time.

“It felt good. It's my second win of the year, technically. It was good to play for New Oxford again,” said New Oxford senior Logan Strasbaugh after picking up the save on Tuesday night.

It’s a sentiment shared by Eastern York’s Dyson Renn. “It's definitely special. I was there for four years. I loved it. I loved my team. I’m really happy I got to put the jersey on one last time.”

The series is a chance the student athletes didn't expect, but are certainly enjoying.

“It’s a lot of fun. The Revolution are doing a great thing for us, giving the seniors one last chance,” said Renn with a smile.

Some players have already made the move to competing in men's leagues, but it means more to see high school friends and foes again on the diamond.

“Most of my friends were on the other team but I knew some of the guys on my team. They made it fun and interesting,” added Strasbaugh.