x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

sports

Reports: Power 5 conferences meet about season

Conferences talk about no fall football
Credit: WMPT FOX43

YORK, Pa. — Multiple reports are saying that commissioners of the Power 5 conferences met on Sunday and held an emergency, amid growing concerns from officials that fall college sports cannot be played.

According to ESPN a vast majority of Big Ten presidents have indicated they would vote to postpone the football season to a spring season.  A Big Ten official confirmed to ESPN that this measure was not voted on during Sunday's meeting but they are set to meet again Sunday night. 

This a developing story that will be updated as information becomes available. 