Report: 2020 NFL draft will no longer be held in Las Vegas

The draft will instead take place in a studio setting due to the coronavirus outbreak.

CLEVELAND — The NFL will no longer hold its 2020 draft in Las Vegas, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.

The draft will still take place from April 23-25, but will instead be held in a studio setting due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The report comes five days after Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak ordered the shutdown of nonessential businesses, including casinos.

Last week, the league cancelled its annual meeting scheduled from March 29 to April 1 in Florida.

On Thursday, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus, making the 56 year old the first known person in the NFL to contract the illness.