Fast Lane: Drivers remember engine builder, the late Curt Hershey

Port Royal pays tribute to Hershey as drivers reflect on his contributions to the sport.

He went on his own over 30 years ago, as a Central PA engine builder. Just this past June, Curt Hershey unexpectedly passed away. Local drivers remember Curt as a stand up guy; doing every thing under the sun to help them race,

“If it wouldn’t have been for him, we wouldn’t have raced like we did because he helped us with motors for 30 years. I started racing, this is our 35 year. We became friends more than just racing. We used to go on vacations together," said Mike Wagner, driver #55, 410 sprint car.

"Curt would go above and beyond to make their day or make their week or if they hurt an engine on a Saturday night,' said Logan Wagner, driver #1 410 sprint car. 'Curt would come in the shop on a Sunday. Not a lot of guys do that. Curt was in it. He understood what it took to do it."

Helping drivers get their start like Port Royal 410 Rookie of the Year, Jeff Miller.

“It didn’t matter what time or hour it was during the day,' said Miller. 'He was always willing to help us out. The whole way up through with my dad, or 305 car, getting our first car.”