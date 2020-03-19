x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

sports

Redskins signing Davis as part of Rivera's roster makeover

The Redskins are undergoing a roster makeover.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) recovers a fumble by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Deon Yelder (82) in the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Pittsburgh. The Washington Redskins are signing safety Sean Davis as part of their makeover under new coach Ron Rivera, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press that Davis is signing a one-year deal that can be worth up to $5 million. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — The Washington Redskins are signing safety Sean Davis as part of their makeover under new coach Ron Rivera. 

Agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press that Davis is signing a one-year deal that can be worth up to $5 million. 

Davis is a Washington native who played at Maryland before the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him in the second round in 2016. 

RELATED: Redskins release injury-prone tight end Jordan Reed

RELATED: Redskins exercise option on Adrian Peterson

RELATED: Redskins hire Jennifer King as coaching intern

The Redskins also agreed to terms with linebackers Thomas Davis and Kevin Pierre-Louis and re-signed Jon Bostic. 

They augmented their defensive additions by agreeing to sign guard Wes Schweitzer for help on the offensive line. 