Redskins exercise 5th-year option on Allen's rookie contract

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — The Washington Redskins have exercised the fifth-year option on defensive lineman Jonathan Allen's rookie contract.

The team announced the expected move in the aftermath of the NFL draft. Allen was Washington's first-round pick in 2017 and has started 36 games.

The Alabama product has 139 tackles and 15 sacks so far as a pro. He was voted defensive captain in his third season and has emerged as one of the Redskins' leaders in his mid-20s.