The Red Sea fan base showed immense support to kick off the Red Land Patriots championship game

These fans have supported the team since players were in the Little Leagues

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — The Red Sea fans could not leave their momentum at home.

The fan base for the Red Land Patriots high school baseball team cheered and shouted proudly for the team they've supported for years.

"From little league to now, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for these kids," said Rick Weirich of Etters.

The Red Land team won the Little League World Series back in 2015 and the high school team took a shot for the PIAA Championship Title Thursday evening.

Red Land High School alumni could not contain their excitement.

"I'm just glad that Red Land is back at the state championship and I get to see it for myself."

Parents of players could not help but reminisce on all the hard work that was put in to get to this point.

"All these boys have put in a ton of work- many, many hours to be great and this is the culmination of it," said Tom Peifer, father of Red Land player Kaden Peifer.

Peifer told FOX43, this is the last 'hoorah' for his son and is also for a few as some may not continue with baseball through their college years.