Red Lion, Lower Dauphin, Central Dauphin, & Trinity host signing day ceremonies

YORK, Pa. — Wednesday saw high school seniors across the mid-state put pen to paper for national signing day.
Here's a list of some of the area schools and seniors who took part and announced where they will continue their academics and athletics:
Trinity High School
Jess Knaub - Women's Soccer - Siena College
Lower Dauphin High School
Paige Bitting – Field Hockey – Duke University
Olivia Cranston – Field Hockey – Assumption College
Alexa Shaffer – Field Hockey – Michigan State University
Emma Yeager – Field Hockey – Kent State University
Jamie Swartz – Women’s Soccer – James Madison University
Cumberland Valley High School
Logan Sauve - Baseball - West Virginia University
Caleb Cawthern - Baseball - Penn State Mont Alto
Nate Miller - Baseball - Goldy-Beacom
Red Lion High School
Hannah Downs - Field Hockey - Lehigh University
Evan Watt - La Salle University - Men's Soccer
Evan Mader - Bridgewater College - Men's Lacrosse
Mikey Wilburn - Florida Southern College - Men's Lacrosse
Jacob Bradley - Florida Southern College - Men's Lacrosse
Central Dauphin High School
AJ Wenrich - Georgia Southern University - Baseball
Donovan Hill - Niagara University - Men's Basketball
Marlie Dickerson - Niagara University- Men's Basketball
Caroline Shiery - Liberty University - Women's Basketball
Benjamin Berger - Holy Cross College - Men’s Lacrosse
Eric Axtman - Lafayette University - Men’s Soccer
Emma Morin - Kutztown University - Women's Soccer
Alex Murphy - High Point University - Women's Soccer
Ava Parody - Saint Francis University - Women's Soccer
Olivia Parody - Saint Francis University - Women's Soccer