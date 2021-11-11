x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Red Lion, Lower Dauphin, Central Dauphin, & Trinity host signing day ceremonies

Wednesday was national signing day for many high school seniors in the District III landscape.

YORK, Pa. — Wednesday saw high school seniors across the mid-state put pen to paper for national signing day.

Here's a list of some of the area schools and seniors who took part and announced where they will continue their academics and athletics:

Trinity High School

Jess Knaub - Women's Soccer - Siena College

Lower Dauphin High School

Paige Bitting – Field Hockey – Duke University

Olivia Cranston – Field Hockey – Assumption College

Alexa Shaffer – Field Hockey – Michigan State University

Emma Yeager – Field Hockey – Kent State University

Jamie Swartz – Women’s Soccer – James Madison University

Cumberland Valley High School

Logan Sauve - Baseball - West Virginia University

Caleb Cawthern - Baseball - Penn State Mont Alto

Nate Miller - Baseball - Goldy-Beacom

Red Lion High School

Hannah Downs - Field Hockey - Lehigh University  

Evan Watt - La Salle University - Men's Soccer

Evan Mader - Bridgewater College - Men's Lacrosse

Mikey Wilburn - Florida Southern College - Men's Lacrosse

Jacob Bradley - Florida Southern College - Men's Lacrosse

Central Dauphin High School

AJ Wenrich - Georgia Southern University - Baseball

Donovan Hill - Niagara University - Men's Basketball

Marlie Dickerson - Niagara University- Men's Basketball

Caroline Shiery - Liberty University - Women's Basketball

Benjamin Berger - Holy Cross College - Men’s Lacrosse

Eric Axtman - Lafayette University - Men’s Soccer

Emma Morin - Kutztown University - Women's Soccer

Alex Murphy - High Point University - Women's Soccer

Ava Parody - Saint Francis University - Women's Soccer

Olivia Parody - Saint Francis University - Women's Soccer

Related Articles

In Other News

Red Lion, Lower Dauphin, Central Dauphin, & Trinity host signing day ceremonies