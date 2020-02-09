Red Lion looks to bounce back after 6-4 finish

The Lions were not content with a winning season in 2019.

RED LION, Pa. — A 6-4 season might be something to celebrates for most Pennsylvania high school football teams, but the Red Lion Lions.

"It was like a funeral around here at the end of the year," recalled Lions coach Jesse Shay. "We know that 6-4 does not cut it in this building."

The way their 2019 season ended has driven the Red Lion players since last year came to a close.

"A lot of these kids, they want it bad because last season was pretty disappointing, even though we still had a winning record," said senior wide receiver Davante Dennis.

His new quarterback this season, Randy Fizer, agrees. "The work ethic for this team has been through the roof because of the bad taste in our mouth from last year."

Fizer has been on the receiving end of plenty of touchdowns over the past two seasons, but now shifts under center for 2020.