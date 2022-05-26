Red Lion hosts signing day for seniors

Eleven Lions signed their National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

RED LION, Pa. — With graduation right around the corner, 11 Red Lion seniors had one more memory to make before they graduated.

Wednesday was signing day for the group of Lions.

All agreed that it was a moment they'd been dreaming of after a lifetime's worth of hard work.

Here's where they will be continuing their academics and athletics: