Red Lion hosts signing day for seniors

RED LION, Pa. — With graduation right around the corner, 11 Red Lion seniors had one more memory to make before they graduated.
Wednesday was signing day for the group of Lions.
All agreed that it was a moment they'd been dreaming of after a lifetime's worth of hard work.
Here's where they will be continuing their academics and athletics:
Reid Anderson - Franklin & Marshall (Football)
Jaden Borden - Millersville (Cheerleading)
Brennan Bower- Elizabethtown College (Volleyball)
Arabella Butera - Campbell (Swimming)
Madelin Collins - Juniata (Softball)
Rachel Emlet - Shippensburg (Cheerleading)
Ian James - Slippery Rock (Track and Field)
Joey Kozak - Misericordia (Volleyball)
Brandon Ritchey - Penn State York (Baseball)
Masen Urey - Hartford Community College (Basketball)
Alexandra Wetzel - Kutztown (Swimming)