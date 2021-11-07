Red Land's Montgomery reacts to Rockies drafting him eighth overall

Colorado liked what they saw from the former Patriot outfielder.

LEWISBERRY, Pa. — For the past few years, the name Benny Montgomery has brought MLB scouts running to Red Land baseball games and after the Patriot has spent countless hours talking about the potential of heading to the MLB, Sunday was finally draft day.

"Hitting in Coors, I hear the ball goes far. I can't wait," said Montgomery with a smile after the Colorado Rockies drafted the Red Land outfielder eighth overall.

It's safe to say that Montgomery knows a thing or two about the long ball. Coaches and scouts flocked to see the rare five-tool talent on a deep PIAA playoff run, and Montgomery even ventured to Cary, North Carolina for the MLB combine, so it might surprise you as to when the MLB dream started feeling real.

"Today. I didn't really have a feeling as to how it would be until it happened, said Montgomery. "I didn't know what to expect. Of course, there was some anxiety and some nerves. I didn't know where I was going to go but I'm happy now that I finally know where I am and I'm happy where it is."

When there's a talent like Montgomery, every MLB team is going to be interested, but the Patriot knew who was high on him, even the team that was Rocky Mountain High.

"We did. We did for sure. I knew wherever I went, Phillies or Rockies, I'd be happy where ever I went and I'm super happy that the Rockies have taken a chance on me and that they believe in my ability and I can't wait to be a Rockie," said Montgomery.

When it comes to baseball players from the mid-state, he's the highest player taken since Waynesboro's Matt White went seventh overall in 1996. He's the third Red Land grad to be taken in the MLB Draft, but the first to be selected straight out of high school. It's all history, but now Montgomery is looking ahead.