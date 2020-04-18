Red Land's Keim ready for very different NFL Draft

The Cardinals General Manager has the eighth pick in the first round.

TEMPE, Ariz. — This year's NFL Draft will be Steve Keim's 21st and the Red Land grad says it will be unlike any he's seen.

The virtual draft which starts next Thursday has forced Keim, and many of his colleagues, to be more dependent on technology, which he believes has allowed his coaches to have a better relationship with some of the potential draft picks.