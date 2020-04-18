Red Land's Keim ready for very different NFL Draft

TEMPE, Ariz. — This year's NFL Draft will be Steve Keim's 21st and the Red Land grad says it will be unlike any he's seen.
The virtual draft which starts next Thursday has forced Keim, and many of his colleagues, to be more dependent on technology, which he believes has allowed his coaches to have a better relationship with some of the potential draft picks.
Arizona will draft eighth overall in the first round. Keim and the Cardinals took Kyler Murray with the first overall pick in the 2019 draft and Murray went on to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year honor.