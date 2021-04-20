Red Land sees success in front of sea of scouts

There are some extra sets of eyes and cameras at the Red Land baseball games this season.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 7-0 start and having outscored opponents 70-16 in 2021 has the Red Land baseball team pretty happy.

"I think we're figuring some things out," said head coach Nate Ebbert. I think we're having good at bats and we're playing pretty good defense. If we can get our pitching figured out, I think we have a good shot."

"More of our runs are coming from our subs and our bottom line up so our whole team gets it done and I can't be more excited for them," added senior outfielder Benny Montgomery.

Red Land had state title hopes for the lost season of 2020 and while some players found baseball to play during the summer, stepping onto the diamond with 'Red Land' across their chest just hits different.

"We were going to have an awesome team but with the way it worked out, we didn't get to play," recalled Montgomery. "I knew coming into this year, two years since I played a game, that I wanted to bring my team a state championship and we're trying as hard as we can to do that."

The Patriots have big expectations for themselves, and the big leagues are interested in what to expect from Montgomery.

"He's got all the tools and he's a hard worker. You can't ask for much more. He's just got to play the game and let his natural ability take over," said Ebbert.

When some experts see you as a possible top draft pick in the upcoming MLB Draft, the scouts flock to your games.

"Honestly, the first couple of games was tough," recalled Ebbert. "It was like, 'Woah, what's this all about?' I think we're getting used to as much as we can. It's just part of what happens at our games right now. It's certainly different then what I've experienced before."

"I'm getting much better at blocking it out. The first couple of scrimmages when 20-25 would show up, I would be lying if I said I wasn't a little bit off by it. I've gotten way better with dealing with it. I kind of notice them all now. I'm starting recognize some of them , said Montgomery.

At the end of the day, Montgomery is a high school student, so now that his teammates have adjusted to the MLB presence, it's fuel for some added banter.