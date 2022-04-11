Red Land grad Greg Gross has rooting interest on both sides of World Series | Get Your Phil

Gross helped the Phillies to their first World Series win in 1980.

Example video title will go here for this video

GOLDSBORO, Pa. — It would be easier to talk about the sports that Greg Gross didn't play while in school at Red Land, but baseball is where he turned heads at the next level.

Drafted by the Houston Astros in 1970, Gross quickly rose through the Minor Leagues, even leading the Appalachian League in hits.

Houston called up the York County native on Sept. 5, 1973 to make his big league debut. The following year, he was the Astros' starting right fielder and lead-off hitter, earning National League Rookie of the Year honors.

Two years later, Gross was traded to the Cubs, where he'd hit his first big league home run.

On Feb. 23, 1979, the Cubs sent Gross home to Pennsylvania as part of a seven-player deal between Chicago and Philadelphia.

This Phillies team was stacked, as they were strengthening loose ends for a run at the big one, so Gross was more of a platoon outfielder and first baseman, rather than an everyday starter.

Gross came up huge in the 1980 NLCS, pinch-hitting multiple times throughout the series, going three for four with an RBI against his old team, and the team the Phils are playing right now, the Houston Astros.

One of those hits was a bunt single off of Nolan Ryan to load the bases and continue the Phillies' rally over Houston at the Astrodome...after that...the rest is history.

In 1989, Gross signed back with Houston as a free agent. It would be his final season as a big league player.

In 3,745 at-bats in the majors, he struck out just 250 times. By comparison, Aaron Judge has struck out 333 times in the last two seasons.