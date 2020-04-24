x
Ravens select LB Patrick Queen with 28th overall pick

Baltimore has found a linebacker for the middle of its defense for the foreseeable future.
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens stayed put near the end of the first round, and added what the team hopes can be a centerpiece for its defense.

The team selected LSU LB Patrick Queen with the 28th overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Queen, 20, had a stellar year in the middle of a National Championship-winning defense, posting 85 tackles, including 12 for loss.

He filled up the stat sheet, grabbing an interception and recording 3.5 sacks as well.

After re-signing LB Matthew Judon and acquiring DE Calais Campbell, the Ravens have surely solidified the front-seven of the team's defense.

